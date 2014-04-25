The OB Networking Group is now meeting online with Zoom, here’s the link to RVSP for the next meeting on 4/7/2020 at Noon use: https://www.facebook.com/events/157384055511171/

Thanks for visiting the website of the Ocean Beach Networking Group!

There is generally additional information on the next meeting on the Facebook page which can be reached by clicking or tapping here.

If you have any questions regarding the Ocean Beach Networking Group, please phone 760-579-6120 and ask for Chuck Hardwick or send an email to ChuckHardwick@DancingPandaMarketing.com